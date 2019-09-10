Looking at you, as in a mirror: a guest at the wedding he met his DoppelgangeR (video)
At the wedding in Malaysia was an amazing event. One of the guests, a 30-year Asli Josef was shocked when posing for group photos, I noticed in the background an invitee who was his absolute double. Unfamiliar with each other men even dressed almost alike — in red t-shirts and jeans.
Asli asked his friend to shoot him in the background of the “twin”. The double was as surprised as Asli. And indeed all the guests at the wedding was amazed at this similarity — so that they almost eclipsed the bride and groom. Amazing video of the meeting went viral.
According to the newspaper Metro, Josef and its copy are not relatives. Later they were going to meet and talk. Asli friend of the groom since childhood, and his double — a colleague at work.
