Looking for Ukrainians: Google shared some interesting statistics
Google conducted a study of consumer behaviour of Ukrainians. The results showed that the most often search for information online Ukrainians use the Google search engine.
The study was conducted by Ipsos from 1 to 12 March 2019 in 28 countries, including Ukraine, on behalf of Google.
It is reported that 77% of Ukrainians use the search engine in order to find out information about a product or service that you intend to purchase.
73% use Google to search for information and brand new, and 72% — on new products.
Helpful guidance from Google asking 68% of users.
66% seek information about products, which have heard somewhere or saw somewhere. This is evidenced by the search for inexact names of products, services or manufacturers.
The most suitable option for their needs are looking for in Google 65 percent of the users.
The study also found that most online purchases, the Ukrainians carried out using smartphones. 66% of Internet purchases are made with smartphones. Also 69% of offline buyers from Ukraine use smartphones to search for and explore information about any product.