“Looks 30”: Celine Dion has made a stylish haircut and he looks 10 years younger
At fashion week in Paris Celine Dion was surprised by the audience: that went out in one body, it was doing weird makeup. But on the days when the singer made a stylish haircut and coloring, fans noted that she was “thrown off” for nearly 10 years.
Long Bob plus coloring accented with platinum blond locks, really, refreshed, made facial features softer, visually masked age-related changes.
This winter the crowd began to gossip that Celine finally fell in love. Three years ago she lost her husband, but a new love, it seems, brought her back to life. Elect younger Celine for 20 years. Rumor has it that the choreographer of her show Pepe muñoz.
Say, for the sake of it, the singer is actively rejuvenated. Already changed the image and is purely a sport-chic or glamorous outfits, got a haircut, a facelift and began to lose weight. With the latter, however, are a little overdone. But fans believe that the singer was happy.
