“Looks 70”: Jadis from the “Clone” showed a photo without make up and filters
Giovanna Antonelli, which we all know how jade of “Clone”, trying to live a healthy lifestyle. For example, the actress had problems with excess weight, and she immediately sat down on a balanced diet and completely eliminated sweets from my diet. And also took up fitness: going to the gym more than 3 times a week, doing strength and cardio exercises. Her figure, endurance and physical training would envy and a fitness game.
If this Giovanna is negative to serious cosmetic procedures like Botox injections, fillers, and plastic surgery. A cosmetologist, on assurances of the actress, she does only the mask, Yes, massages.
Giovanna recently shared a selfie without makeup and filters. It is seen that the actress quite a lot facial, deep wrinkles and poor skin tone, and this in spite of regular treatments.
The Giovanna all give 50, and say that for her age, she looks great. But the actress was only 43 years old and, apparently, it is time to seriously engage them.
In comparison, Jennifer Lopez who is about to turn 50, looks like a girl. If Antonelli did not even make a course of laser treatments, the situation may deteriorate. Although, judging by the fact that the actress is always smiling and not shy to show themselves without makeup, she decided to aging beautifully.