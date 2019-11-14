Looks like a girl: Italian for “Granny” told about the secrets of his adolescent figures (photo)
The world found many cases when a woman manages to look much younger than his years thanks to diet, lifestyle or helping modern medicine.
There are secrets a gorgeous appearance and a 70-year-old Italian Norm Williams, who to the surprise of many maintains harmony and mobility, even in their not young. This writes the information resource zhournal-lady.
Weight Normal — 60.5 kgs at growth of 170 cm the Woman is a native of Britain, but the Italian climate her so much that she and her family moved to Italy. It is your business associated with real estate.
The last twenty years, she very carefully monitors his weight and exercises, in spite of the mood and the weather.
In addition, Italian does daily walks. If the women weight exceeds 60 kg, at least 500 grams, the amount of walking per day increased to two times.
Norm Williams for the love of red wine drink 1-2 glasses of wine per day. Also in its diet may include: pretzels, walnuts, Greek yogurt with dried cranberries or honey, rice crackers in chocolate.
In the morning, until after the training, the woman did not eat Breakfast, but after the class uses a variety of pastries with a cappuccino. In the afternoon, as a snack, Italian eats oranges, bananas and other fruit. For lunch she has a protein rich foods, which include beans, carrots, broccoli or mushrooms in soy sauce. For dinner the woman chicken breast with beans and carrots. In its diet may also include fresh salads, pasta with vegetables and olive oil. And for cooking, the woman only uses olive oil.
At the same time diet Granny cannot be called hard, as 70-year-old grandmother is not averse to eat Neapolitan pizza, red wine and chocolate. In addition, the Rule considers that it is not necessary to deny yourself the pleasure, because thanks to them, life becomes happier and more positive.
The main success factors of the Italian believes a strong desire and perseverance. She says that his example proves that age cannot be an indicator of the figure.
