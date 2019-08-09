“Looks like a girl”: Jadis from the “Clone” showed a slim figure in a bikini
Brazil is a hot summer, which Giovanna enjoys. In between filming, she tans on the beach, showing off gorgeous figure in a bikini. Forty-three Antonelli in great shape and can give odds to Jennifer Lopez. From giovana’s no cellulite, no extra weight, if you do not know the age of the star, you might think that in front of us a teenage girl.
Still, after the actress always eats a balanced, and a week in a month should cleansing diet: eats only boiled chicken, unrefined cereals, vegetables.
And Giovanna is actively involved in sports. Cardio and strength exercises are her absolute favorite. Its sporting achievements, the star is divided on the page in a social network. After watching these motivational videos, I remember, where is your gym membership. Antonelli admits that sometimes instead of exercising in the gym, loves to run along the shore early in the morning, it helps to clear your head and gives you the opportunity to be alone with him.