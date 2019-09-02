Looks like a hurricane Dorian inside. VIDEO
Several videos posted on social networks show that people in the Bahamas are experiencing dangerous conditions during a category 5 hurricane.
We have collected a few videos to see what it looks like the epicenter of Dorian. In the Internet appeared a video in which one person (chef Jose Andres) on an inflatable boat almost overturned as a result of the Dorian wind speeds of 220 miles (350 km) per hour. Battling with the strong wind, he got wet through from the rain.
“I want everyone to understand… we are at a distance of 90 miles (144 km) from the center of the hurricane. Imagine what is happening in Abaco, said andrés in a video posted on Twitter. — This is one of the most powerful [storms]”.
Andres is in the Bahamas to provide assistance to victims through the work of his charity, World Central Kitchen.
Other videos show local residents struggling with flood waters. The national hurricane center tweeted a stern warning about the dangers of Dorian gray, which is one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded.
“IMPORTANT: We have seen videos of people in Abaco who risk their lives in the midst of him, — said the Agency. — Everyone should immediately take cover, as the wind speed rapidly and unpredictably increases after passing the centre of the hurricane.”
Dorian struck the Northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic category five storm, with sustained winds of 185 miles (197 km) per hour and gusts of up to 220 miles (354 km) per hour.
Dorian is a particular threat to the island due to the low speed of movement: because of this, the impact of the storm on the island will be felt longer, in addition, storm will be able to reset the region of high rainfall.
According to weather forecasts, Dorian will affect the weather in large parts of the Atlantic coast of the United States – in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolinas and Virginia for the whole week. The areas located to the North until new Jersey, can by Friday to face heavy rains and stormy winds.