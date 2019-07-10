Looks like a new boyfriend-the oligarch Adriana Lima

In the beginning of the year, adriana Lima announced the breakup with a lover, whom he had met in almost two years. Judging by the fresh shots of the paparazzi, the top model has managed to get a new boyfriend.

After her divorce from basketball player Marko Erichem in 2016, adriana Lima having an affair with the Turkish writer Metina’hara.

There were rumors that the end of 2018, adriana confessed to her lover that would like to become his wife, and he was not ready for such a serious step.

However, for a long time to grieve for the broken dreams of Lima did not — on the days the paparazzi photographed her in the company of a new Beau.

After studying the photo, netizens have recognized the identity of the companion of top model, which, it should be noted, is far below its growth. The man’s name is Emir Uyar, and he’s a pretty successful businessman.

Emir is originally from Turkey. His family owns a famous chain of hotels Permak Group, and he serves on the Board of Directors of the company. In his free time, Uyar loves to have noisy parties, which are often visited by representatives of show business. It is possible that Adriana Emir met during the next party — while the pair has not commented on their relationship.

