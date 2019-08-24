“Looks like death”: published photos from the scene of the explosion of the rocket engine with radiation in Russia…
In Russia one of the two floating platforms that were used during rocket testing at the site of nyonoksa in the Arkhangelsk region, destroyed in the explosion. About it writes “Radio Freedom”, who turned out to be pictures from the scene.
One of them was made by a local resident and published it in a closed public “nenoksa in my heart.”
“It looks like death,”he wrote.
The author asked not to repost the picture, but it went viral in the form of screenshots.
At an informal meeting with the residents of Nenoksa commander of the military unit Vladimir Bosyi confirmed that the explosion occurred under this pontoon was on the staff of the state Corporation “Rosatom” died.
In this case, according to Bose, the platform probably suffered from radiation contamination; he asked people not to approach objects that the sea washed ashore. In a small distance from the explosion site and the settlements of the radiation background is normal, according to the Navy.
Information from social networks is confirmed by satellite imagery, made by the company Maxar, reports “Radio Freedom” in Twitter. They also see the pontoons off the coast.
We will remind, on August 10, two days after information about the incident, the Russian state Corporation “Rosatom” has confirmed the death of five and injuring three employees at a military firing range in the Arkhangelsk region in Russia. The explosion occurred when tested reactive liquid installation during the “work-related engineering technical support isotopic power sources”. August 19 became known that the station radiation monitoring in Dubno and Kirov (Russia) after the explosion has ceased to transmit data. Their leadership says it’s a technical glitch.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Network has got video of nature in the area of emergency under the Archangel with a characteristic of the radiation exposure characteristics. The author of the video claims that within a radius of 300 kilometers of burned trees. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Metronom said that from background radiation “everything is normal”.
