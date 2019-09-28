Looks like luxury house Kamaliya for $5 million

| September 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Ukrainian singer Kamaliya and her husband-the oligarch Mohammad Zahoor is one of the richest couples in Ukraine.

Kamaliya is not shy to show photos of the house and often shared pictures in Instagram.

Как выглядит роскошный дом Камалии за $5 миллионов

The family lives in Kiev, in a luxury 3-storey house that cost them $ 5 million

The rooms abound with marble, gilding, paintings on the walls, Antiques and paintings. On the estate there are stables, a gym, swimming pool.

Как выглядит роскошный дом Камалии за $5 миллионов

Как выглядит роскошный дом Камалии за $5 миллионов

Как выглядит роскошный дом Камалии за $5 миллионов

Как выглядит роскошный дом Камалии за $5 миллионов

Как выглядит роскошный дом Камалии за $5 миллионов

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr