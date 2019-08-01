Looks like mom supermodel Miranda Kerr?
Miranda Kerr is one of the most popular supermodels of our time. Over the years career, she managed not only to pose for leading fashion magazines as the face of popular brands and to take part in fashion shows of legendary fashion houses, but also to become a Victoria’s Secret angel.
Yes, portfolio Miranda impressive, but lately it is not updated with new achievements.
After Kerr was married to Evan Spiegel, and gave birth to a child, she fully focused on the family. However, fans are still interested to follow the life of a model, which they do thanks to Instagram.
Recently Kerr has pleased fans rare footage with his mother. It is noteworthy that, previously, the model never showed to the public the closest person in her life, because family photos aroused the interest of the subscribers. “So that’s why she’s so beautiful!” — immediately began to comment on photos fans, leaving only good reviews.