Looks like the mother of her husband: ex-wife of Sergey Lazarev criticized for the bad photo
Third husband former wife of singer Sergey Lazarev, Lera Kudryavtseva — hockey player Igor Makarov — under the stars for 16 years and three years older than her son Jean.
However, the 48-year-old TV presenter persistently pretends that the age difference with the spouse it does not care about, writes eg.ru.
A celebrity athlete even gave birth to baby daughter Mary — now actually builds a vigorous mommy.
“But how would Kudryavtseva nor young, the years take their toll, and in the photo she looks older and older, and combines images with Makarov and all seems his mother”, — writes the edition.
This comment caused a recent photo of the presenter with the hockey player, published in Instagram, which is evident that Leroy was a Mature woman and dressed in a blue suit athletic enough to be her son.
In review subscribers star sarcastically said that Kudryavtseva need to stop doing such staged shots with a Makarov, because they put her in a bad light. Better some dynamic images, preferably in more casual clothes, so was not as noticeable age difference.
