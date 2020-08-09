‘Looks more real’: Elon Musk has tested a prototype ship for flight to Mars
The ship is a prototype SN5 Corporation SpaceX Elon musk, rose to a height of 150 meters and landed softly, releasing himself from landing, BBC reports.
“Mars looks more real,” tweeted Musk.
SN5 is designed to test rocket engine “Raptor” (Raptor), which, in the case of a successful execution of the program, will carry the spaceship of new generation “Starship” (Starship) with astronauts to the moon and Mars.
The engine runs on a mixture of liquid methane and liquid oxygen.
The test flight took place at 18:57 on Tuesday, August 4, at the site of SpaceX in the town of Boca Chica, Texas, and lasted one minute.
It was the first real flight test of “Raptor” in almost a year.
The prototype equipped with a single engine are made of stainless steel and looks like a water tank or silo.
A real Starship will be the largest spacecraft in history, with six “Raptors”, with a length of 50 meters and a crew of up to 100 people. To overcome gravity, the giant will need a super-heavy rocket Super Heavy, equipped with 31 “Raptor”.
Another prototype called Starhopper made a few mock UPS in 2019, also to a height of 150 meters.
Ship Starship is one of three candidates for the Commission are planned of NASA’s 2024 manned mission to the moon.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku of Maezawa, who made his fortune in online trading in fashionable clothes, have already booked their place.
Elon Musk has plans to make people “mnogoletnim views” and plans to establish a Mars colony.
His company built the first ever private spacecraft, the “crew dragon” (Crew Dragon) with two American astronauts on Board may 30, was launched to the ISS on 2 August and safely brought them back.
