‘Looks unhappy, but this is her lucky day’: 45-year-old turtle rescued from arranged its fire
For Christmas “dissatisfied” turtle rescued from a burning room. Responsible for the fire itself became a reptile, writes USA Today.
45-year-old reptile, who lives in Essex, UK, accidentally started the fire in a small house. She knocked the bulb on your sunbed on Wednesday morning, December 25, representatives of the firefighting and rescue service Essex County.
After neighbors heard the smoke alarm and contacted the police, firefighters found flames in one room and extinguished it.
The fire Department shared the photo with the culprit of the incident in Facebook and Twitter.
“This 45-year-old turtle looks unhappy, but this is her lucky day” — so a signed photo.
In a statement, Gary Wayne, captain of the firehouse, said that this incident proves the importance of smoke alarms in the house.
“Even if you are not home, they will warn of any early signs of fire,” he said.
“This turtle had a very happy Christmas — she’s 45, and now, hopefully, he will live happily ever after, thanks to a working smoke alarm,” added he.