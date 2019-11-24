Looting of Russians in the Ukrainian ships ridiculed hard cartoon
November 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the network appeared the rigid caricature of the Russians, who looted captured in late 2018 Ukrainian ships before to give them back to Ukraine.
The caricature was published by the Facebook user Vitaly Kirillov. It should be noted that the drawing is the artist George Butler.
The cartoon depicted a drunk Russian paratrooper who is on the bench in the hut, and his parents. They boast the toilet in front of shocked familiar with the words “son of Ukraine curiosities brought”.
“The theme of the return of the ships: “streets of the elephant drove”, then you know,” said the author.