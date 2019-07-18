Los Angeles and other cities in California are overcrowded by rodents that can cause an epidemic
In Los Angeles and other cities of the state of California, a growing number of rodents, which exposes staff to the risk of epidemics affecting human health, says Fox News.
The study Reform California presents data on cases of diseases triggered by rodents, over the last six months. So, in a Los Angeles police officer fell ill with typhus, and the restaurant Buffalo Wild Wings from the ceiling, the rat fell on the customer menu.
“California is overrun with rodents. Without immediate and urgent action by state and local authorities, we may face significant economic costs and risk to face a crisis in health care”, — said the Chairman of the California Reform, Carl DeMaio.
Rodents can carry dangerous diseases such as typhus, plague and Salmonella.
“Rodents rarely bite humans and diseases are rarely transferred this way, but the number of cases when rodents bite urban workers have increased. Often, these diseases are transferred through fleas and feces,” reads the report.
The study interviewed 23 companies for pest control in California, and they reported that compared to last year, the number of requests for the destruction of rats increased by almost 60%. The study included data company Orkin, which conducted its own research and called Los Angeles the second most populated city infested with rats, after Chicago.
The DeMaio believes that uvelichenie the number of rodents vleut two reasons:
“First, a growing number of homeless, which is a food source for rodents. Second, many local governments, including Los Angeles, have banned the use of the most effective methods of detection and extermination of rats,” he says.
Reform in California said that the population of the rodents can be controlled using anticoagulant rodenticides, the use of which is banned in 2014. This, according to the group of researchers, has led to a surge of the emergence of rodents.
The demayo appealed to the Governor of California Gavin Newsom with a request to declare a state of emergency in public health in California and to require public organizations to resolve the situation. He also urged lawmakers to repeal the bill 1788, which prohibits the use of more persistent chemicals against rodents.
Supporters of the bill contend that poisons that kill rats will also kill other members of wild nature, as well as these poisons are a danger to children who may accidentally eat them.
In addition, last year the number of homeless in the County of Los Angeles grew by 12%, another problem of the district is illegal dumping. Last month, the 85 businesses in the city centre was not adequate containers for garbage, which exacerbates the problem.
City Council of Los Angeles recently allocated more than 6.5 million dollars for the Bureau of sanitation in Los Angeles, to cover the costs for medical and hygienic services, as well as the increase in commands for garbage collection.