Los Angeles and other US cities, which will become a desert by 2080
There is no doubt that the weather in America is changing. Ice in the Arctic is rapidly melting, the oceans levels are rising and the heat is getting more intense. In some warm and dry regions will become hotter to such an extent that by the end of the century the weather conditions they can be compared with conditions in the desert. These dramatic changes in temperature and humidity will change and the vital interaction between plants, animals and people.
It is expected that climate change will have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy. In 2018, the New York Times published a report of the Program for global change research USA, which stated that climate change could disrupt U.S. exports and supply chain and reduce productivity in agriculture and reduce gross domestic product by 10% that half or more more than were lost during the great recession, says GOBankingRates.
Using data from the Center for environmental Sciences of the University of Maryland, learned publishing 15 U.S. cities, which by 2080 will have a very different climate if the changes achieved the expected level, and compared them with cities that are currently experiencing these conditions.
In the year 2080 Billings, Montana, will be similar to…
Environmental information center Montana (MEIC) advocates for policies to combat climate change at the state level and country. MEIC aims to reduce the use of coal, protection of air and water from irresponsible oil and gas development and promotion of clean, renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, small hydropower and biomass with low emissions.
- …Hurricane, Utah
Currently, the average temperature of a typical summer in hurricane 11.3 degrees higher than in Billings, Montana. It is the fifth largest increase of the average temperature of any city in the list. By 2080 Billings is much warmer in the summer, and will also be 36.1% drier than today.
In the year 2080 boulder, Colorado, will be similar to…
The entire state of Colorado is already experiencing the effects of climate change. In recent years there has been a higher spring temperatures, less snow and more water shortages. Earlier melting of snow in the Rocky mountains means more spring floods, intense erosion and a more prolonged summer drought. Now the snow is melting by 15-30 days earlier than 25 years ago. The goal of boulder County is that in the next 30 years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared with the 2005 level, focusing on how to get rid of fossil fuels.
- …Clovis, New Mexico
The average temperature in Clovis during a typical summer is 9.2 ° C higher than in boulder currently. Although it is associated with the fourth smallest increase in the list is significant. Clovis also wetter than boulder by 46.9%. Of the four cities in the list, which will be wetter, not drier by 2080, the smallest increase.
In the year 2080 Cheyenne, WY, will be similar to…
Cheyenne is an average of 12.3 days a year for more days with temperatures 90 degrees (32,2 C) than in 1970. It is expected that by 2050 the city will have 10 “dangerous days” with the heat index above 105 degrees (40,5 C) compared to 5 dangerous days in 2000 and 2030. the increased humidity also means more mosquitos and the danger they represent. From 1980 to 1989 in Cheyenne, there were on average 4 days a year when conditions were ideal for the growth of mosquitoes; since 2006, an average of 7 days.
- …Hurricane, Utah
The average temperature during a typical winter hurricane 12.9 degrees higher than in Cheyenne, which means that by 2080 it will be on the second place on growth medium temperature. In addition, winter is 147% more humid than today. It is the third largest increase.
In 2080, Colorado springs, Colorado, will be similar to…
It is projected that snow cover in the Southern Rocky mountains this century will fall by 50%, but this impact goes far beyond the problems of skiers. 70% of the water comes from the Colorado snow, and less snow means less water.
- …Las Vegas, New Mexico
By 2080, the average temperature during a typical summer in Colorado springs will be as hot as it is now in Las Vegas, new Mexico (not to be confused with Las Vegas, Nevada). This is 10.5 degrees hotter than now, and 9.9% dry land.
In the year 2080 Conroe, Texas, will be similar to…
In Texas after hurricane “Harvey” was introduced several bills to protect the state from climate change. But the bills have not yet passed the first step to becoming a law that must be scheduled for a public hearing. Governor Greg Abbott has commissioned a report which urged the state to “focus on the future” to minimize the impact of future storms, but the report focused on improved response and infrastructure, not climate change.
- …Linares, Mexico
The average temperature is 9.2 ° C higher than now in Conroe. Although it is the fourth smallest increase in the temperature list, it is still significant. Conroe will also be at 76% of the land in the course of a typical winter, which is the third-largest increase in this index. Increased dryness may not be totally undesirable — currently in Conroe humidity averages about 80% in July.
In the year 2080 Grand junction, Colorado, will be similar to…
Colorado is taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, trying to fight the effects of climate change. This year, the legislative Assembly of the state of Colorado has adopted an action Plan on climate change for pollution reduction, which were established goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90% of 2005 levels by 2050.
- …Sunrise Manor, NV
The average summer temperature in Grand Junction by 2080 will be 12.5 degrees above, which is the fourth-largest increase in temperature. It will be on 57,3% of the land in fifth place among all cities in this list. This will make the climate more similar to sunrise Manor, Nevada, the hot, dry part of Las Vegas township.
In 2080, Jackson, Mississippi, will be similar to…
Climate change in Mississippi was due not so much with increasing temperature, but with the influence of a smaller number of frost days, hot summer days and long periods of intense heat. As the days of freezing reduced disease transmitted by mosquitoes, increase. A longer and more intense heat waves lead to an increase in the number of deaths associated with heat.
- …Sabinas, Mexico
By 2080 the average temperature in Jackson during the summer will increase by 10.3%, and 54.4 per cent is land that is more reminiscent of Sabinas, Mexico.
In the year 2080 Lawton, Oklahoma, will be similar to…
In Oklahoma, unpredictable rains caused severe fluctuations between intense flooding and severe droughts. The groundwater level started to decrease due to drought and rise in temperature. If the effects of climate change will not be reversed in the year 2080 in Lawton will be much hotter and drier than it is today.
- …Sabinas, Mexico
By 2080 the climate in Lawton so much will change that during a typical winter it will be more like Sabinas, Mexico. The average winter temperature will increase by 12.7 degrees, which is the third largest temperature increase of any city in this list. Lawton will also be 55.7% drier than today.
In the year 2080 Los Angeles will be similar to…
In California there are a number of initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change, such as the conservation Plan the desert renewable energy (DRECP). DRECP focuses on the protection and conservation of desert ecosystems, in the County of Los Angeles and six other counties in California. The plan will enable the proper development of renewable energy sources and provide opportunities for recreation in the fresh air.
- …Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
It is projected that the average temperature during a typical winter in Los Angeles by 2080 will increase by 8.3 degrees — the second largest variation among all the cities in the list. But he will also be 79.6% more dry, which is also the second largest change. These changes will combine to Los Angeles felt like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
In the year 2080 Provo, Utah, will be similar to…
In Utah Network action on climate change brings together government agencies, research institutions, non-profit organizations and foundations, religious organizations, private companies and citizens. The network seeks to reduce emissions through energy efficiency, renewable energy and low-carbon transport, as well as to increase stability by identifying vulnerabilities to climate and water management.
- …Hurricane, Utah
Hurricane is just 250 miles South of Provo, but the average temperature during a typical winter 13.8 degrees higher and the climate drier by 55.6%. By 2080, however, Provo will feel like a hurricane right now — the largest increase in the average temperature of any city in this list.
In 2080, Sherman, Texas, will be similar to…
Sherman, Texas is about 60 miles from Dallas, so residents are experiencing some of the effects of “heat Islands” in cities that have been exacerbated by global warming. In Dallas the temperature to be 19 degrees higher than in nearby rural areas, and each year is 39 days when the temperature reaches 90 degrees and above.
- …Sabinas, Mexico
The average winter temperature in Sherman by 2080 will increase by 10.6 degrees, which corresponds to the present level in Sabinas, Mexico. Winter Sherman will also be on 72,9% drier than today, which is the fourth largest rate among all cities in this list.
In the year 2080 Simi valley, CA, will be similar to…
In California, there is a vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to levels 40% below the level that was in the state in 1990. The plan is to achieve this by 2030. Following steps will be taken: increase of electricity production from renewable sources, reducing the use of oil and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from natural and working lands, among other steps.
- …Loreto, Mexico
The temperature in Simi valley will not change as much as in some cities, with an expected increase of only 8.7 degrees during a typical summer, which is the third-smallest increase on the list. However, it will be on 1900,5% wetter than today, of course, the biggest increase among all cities in this list.
In the year 2080 Tyler, Texas, will be similar to…
In Tyler and throughout Texas, citizens can join the “Lobby on climate change for citizens” to support a policy of carbon pricing, which would set a higher price for carbon under the simultaneous return of monthly energy dividends to the households. This type of system will reduce carbon emissions 50% from 1990 levels in 20 years.
- …Sabinas, Mexico
Residents of Tyler, Texas, feel that the average temperature during the summer is expected to rise by 8.6 degrees by 2080, which is the second lowest rate among all cities in this list. In the year 2080 Tyler will be on 36,2% drier than today.
In 2080, Vacaville, CA, will be similar to…
California has an ambitious, detailed plan to reduce the impacts of climate change. The strategy of the state include an increase in the production of electricity from renewable sources to 50% of power generation in the state and doubling energy savings in existing buildings. The aim was that these strategies were implemented by 2030.
- …Tijuana, Mexico
In Vacaville the average summer temperature will rise by 10.8 degrees by 2080. The city will be wetter on the 187,8% — the second largest increase among all cities in this list, making Vacaville will feel the same as Tijuana today.
In 2080, Vallejo, California, will be similar to…
In Vallejo and throughout California Collaboration on energy efficiency statewide support to local authorities to help them to speed up climate action by saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This program is funded by California utility companies, administrerende local companies working in the field of gas and electricity.
- …Loreto, Mexico
By 2080 winter in Vallejo, California, will be as hot and dry as today in Loreto, Mexico. The average winter temperature will rise by 10.5 degrees, and the city will become 80.5% of the land. Of all the cities in the list, Vallejo will have the greatest moisture reduction.