Los Angeles became the first city in the US, where everyone is free to take the test on COVID-19
The mayor of Los Angeles (California) Eric Garcetti stated that all residents are free to take the test on COVID-19, a disease caused by a new type of coronavirus, according to CNN.
Los Angeles became the first major US city where the entire population is suggested to conduct the tests for free.
Mayor Eric Garcetti urged the public to take this opportunity to get tested.
“Don’t guess, don’t risk infecting others,” he said at a press conference.
According to him, the number of tests is not limited, and the result will be known in 24-48 hours after collection of the material in the medical section.
Free testing is intended only for residents of the city of Los Angeles, but residents of the entire district may also be inspected, after leaving the application. Daily 34 points in the city and County of Los Angeles can accommodate up to 18 people.
According to Garcetti, the decision on the empowerment test was made after each health point of the tests was in excess.
According to the mayor, more than 140 thousand people have exercised their right to be tested in the district.
For the release from quarantine of the medical institution needs to speed up the process of checking people’s health. So, on 28 April, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom announced a plan for a phased return to normal life. But at the moment the state is in its first phase and before the opening of schools, shops and businesses remained several weeks.
As earlier wrote Daily Forum:
- It’s in the genes: scientists have discovered why men are more likely to get sick and die from COVID-19
- Made in the USA antiviral drug may become standard treatment COVID-19
- Vaccine from COVID-19 have already created and tested: when it becomes public
- The U.S. economy showed the biggest decline in 10 years because of the coronavirus: what’s next
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kaliforniya
)
CA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 4645
[name] => Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => los-andzheles
)
Los Angeles
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26429
[name] => pandemic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pandemiya
)
pandemic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28552
[name] => testing for coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => testirovanie-na-koronavirus
)
testing for coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28554
[name] => Garcetti
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => garsetti
)
ГарсеттиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark