Los Angeles Galaxy vs Toronto FC live streaming free: preview, prediction
Los Angeles – Toronto. The forecast for the match MLS (07/05/2019)
“Los Angeles” will accept “Toronto” already on July 5, whereas one day before the game the experts of our site give their forecast. What will be the match in California?
LA Galaxy
“Los Angeles” lost a lot of points and moved away from the leader of the West in the table. There is no stability in the home game. They managed to beat Orlando (1: 0) and Kansas City (2: 0), but then Galaxy lost to Portland (0: 4) and San Jose (0: 3), selecting three points at Cincinnati (2: 0).
Toronto FC
“Toronto” won only once in ten previous fights. The Canadian team shared points with Vancouver (1: 1) and Kansas (2: 2), losing to Dallas (0: 3) after that. Squad Jozy Altidore beat the house “Atlanta” (3: 2), but failed to score three points in the US capital (1: 1).
Statistics
“Los Angeles” spent 8 of the last 9 games on the OZ – No.
Toronto lost 5 of 10 past games.
Canadians have won only 1 of the last 10 matches.
Forecast
“Los Angeles” is unstable, the hosts are very good at defense, they have nothing to do in attack. We believe that the meeting between the clubs will be the same one-sided. We offer a bet on the fact that some will not score.
The prognosis for the outcome is the victory of Galaxy.