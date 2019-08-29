Lose weight Angelina Jolie has reached the lower critical point
One friend of Angelina Jolie told a reporter publications NW that she is very concerned about the state of the actress. The fact that the weight of Jolie, who has long looks extremely skinny, has reached a critical level. Angelina, with his height of 1 meter 69 centimeters, now weighs only 41 pounds!
Friends of the actress fear that it might end quite badly and is trying to convince Jolie to go to the hospital to bring your health back in order. However, what they’ve been able to achieve — the actress went for a consultation to doctors. Which, according to the friend Jolie warned angelina that if she does not immediately begin to eat well and regularly, it may simply die from exhaustion.
However, the problem Jolie is just that she cannot bring herself to eat. Drop appetite began vanessadelrio on her divorce from brad pitt. But lately it got worse after she spent her beloved eldest son to University in Seoul.
As Angelina admitted in an interview, since she broke up with Maddox, she was crying and crying and can’t stop… the first time she could not hold back his tears even when he was in Seoul. Saying goodbye to Maddox, she burst into tears, sheepishly apologizing before appearing on the scene with future classmates son. “I’m trying hard not to cry…” she mumbled. And amid Jolie after the departure of Maddux depression, she began to eat even less…