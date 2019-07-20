Lose weight in summer: watermelon diet
The watermelon season has already begun, and for lovers of these fruits good news watermelon diet can help you lose weight. And very effective!
I have to say the watermelon has diuretic and choleretic properties, contains a lot of fluid and can cause allergies. So before you begin watermelon diet, it is necessary to consult a doctor. It is contraindicated in certain diseases of the kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, heart and some others.
Watermelon diet refers to the mono-diet, and its essence is that within 3-5 days to eat only watermelon. As with all mono, it is effective, but cannot be used for a long time – a week, with the first and seventh day are “preparatory”. During the first day should be excluded from the menu all unhealthy foods and eat kept – suitable eggs, dairy products, chicken breast, steamed vegetables and so on. The same diet recommended as the last day of the diet. This allows for a more comfortable experience limitations and to prepare the body.
On the day you will need a kilo of watermelon on ten pounds of your weight. That is, if you weight 60 kilos you need six pounds of watermelon, given the weight of the skin – that is, the pulp will turn out smaller. But if you want another slice, you can safely afford it.
Watermelon you can eat anything during the day. Watermelon contains a lot of water and fiber, so you’ll feel full. For those who are not accustomed to the mono-diet or during exercise, you can add 150 grams of boiled chicken breast per day or one boiled egg.
How much you can lose largely depends on the initial weight and the characteristics of the body – someone will lose 2-3 pounds, and someone will throw eight. Mono can not be repeated more frequently than every six months – is a serious stress to the body.