Lose weight with chewing gum: truth or myth
American nutritionist told whether or not people can use chewing gum to lose weight
Now, many people use gum not only for fresh breath. Some believe that actually will be able to lose weight thanks to it.
However, it is not so, because chewing gum does not help to burn calories. But as you know, is able to dull the hunger for a while. This is especially useful for those who are dieting.
– Chewing gum can trick the brain. She sends him signals on the flow of food into the stomach, and also about the end of the meal. Fruit stripe gum is a great alternative to dessert. But it is worth remembering that this product may not restore energy, but because the entire day only on one will not last, – says the American nutritionist Kerry Gans.
A recent study showed that chewing gum reduces appetite. People who chew chewing gum 40% consume less calories. However, here all individually for each organism, because its digestion is all different.
Choose gum is also need to correct:
- It should not be sugar, then they will contain only 5 calories;
- You need to use no more than 5-6 plates per day;
- Always carry gum with me and chew for about five minutes, if you suddenly want sweet.