Losing my head from love: the deer that decided to mate with a statue of a deer, survived the shock (video)
November 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the U.S. state of Illinois took a funny video. It came out of the woods a deer tries to make love with a statue of a deer, life-size, installed on the front lawn of a residential home. While the male is trying to get back at “females” from concussion suddenly falls off the head.
The deer immediately in shock jumps with “DOE” and looks at his head, unable to believe his own eyes. He hesitantly sniffs to her, not knowing what to do next.
