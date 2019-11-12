Losing weight in my sleep: five ways to lose weight
The most effective ways to lose weight while the body is resting.
You need to show off postroynevshaya figure, and the time to diet and exercise to spare? Your body may surprise you and shed a few extra pounds while you sleep. How to lose weight in your sleep without any harm to health.
Method # 1: Sugar-kefir cocktail
This is a simple and tasty way to get rid of couple of extra pounds. Bedtime drink half a liter of yogurt with a Cup of sugar, and your body all night will be busy with the digestion of complex carbohydrates. In this process it will consume much more calories than you got from the drink and as a result: your scales will please you no extra pounds of weight.
Method # 2: Figure
Due to excessive salt intake, your body accumulates an excessive amount of fluid that can cause puffiness and the appearance of extra pounds. Try one day to eat only brown rice: white or brown. It absorbs and helps to remove excess moisture from the body and also cleanse the intestines of toxins. The next morning you will see changes in weight by one to two kilograms. It is important to remember that in cooking rice do not use salt and other seasonings colestyramine.
Method # 3: beet Salad
Boil large beets, grate the fruit on a grater and mix with a drop of olive oil. This salad should be eaten before sleep, with warm water. It may not be the most delicious meal, but beets are rich in fiber and gives you long-lasting feeling of satiety. It also cleanses the intestines, ridding it of toxins. Voila! Your weight in the morning will be less and you will have to torture the nightmarish feeling of hunger.
Method # 4: Salt bath
Instead of an evening snack or dinner, enjoy a relaxing bath with salt. Should you spend in this bath for 15-20 minutes and immediately dive under a warm blanket, as the next morning you will notice the loss of a few extra pounds. Plus your sleep will be strong and deep as a bath salt also has a calming and relaxing effect.
Method # 5: Wrapping
Wrapping can be done with vinegar, honey, warming cream or essential oils: any ingredient to your taste. Just apply on the problem area of the skin gently massage and wrap it with cling film. Leaving this wrap for the night, you are stimulating blood circulation in the body, due to which sebaceous and sweat glands work more actively and remove toxins from the body. In the morning rinse with your postroynevshaya body balance and you will be surprised of pleasant smoothness and elasticity of the skin.
Of course, all these methods are not a panacea and in order to keep your body in good shape constantly, the correct diet and exercise. However, our advice is a lifesaver with absolute positive outcome, to which you can resort in the most extreme cases.