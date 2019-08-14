Loss of hair and broken nails? Help this mix!
Did you know that the health of the adrenal gland can affect the health of your hair, nails and even your sleep quality?
Your adrenal glands located on top of the kidneys, and are endocrine glands. These glands are responsible for several hormones, such as steroids and adrenaline. The importance of these hormones cannot be overstated, as they help to regulate blood pressure, boost immunity and metabolism rate.
Your body better cope with stress with the help of these hormones, and any violation of adrenal function may lead to miriada health problems.
You can help the adrenal glands by using a homemade natural recipe using Brazilian walnuts.
Here’s what you need for this tool:
- pure natural honey
- parsley leaves (dried)
- ginger
- Brazilian walnuts
- raisins
Preparation:
- The first thing you need to do is to put the dried parsley leaves and Brazil nuts in the blender and mix them.
- Next, add the raisins, ground ginger and pure honey.
- Thoroughly mix the ingredients.
Eat two tablespoons of this medication early in the morning before Breakfast, on an empty stomach.
You should take this dose twice or thrice a week. Thereby You will give your adrenals a boost, and you will immediately see and feel the changes in your body.
Your sleep quality will improve, your hair will look healthier and your nails will become healthy and very strong!