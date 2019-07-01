Loss of sleep is a sign of a dangerous disease
Deterioration of sleep quality after 40-60 years may indicate the emergence of dangerous diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, writes .
According to Californian scientists, poor sleep can cause a accumulation of beta-amyloid protein plaques in the brain that precedes Alzheimer’s disease. According to their observations, people with high levels of this protein are also at increased risk of developing dementia.
Based on this, researchers believe, in the prevention of developing dangerous diseases should work on improving sleeping conditions.
Previously, scientists found that people who used to stay up late and Wake up late, can reset your biological clock in less than a month. Within three weeks, they adhered to certain rules. They are encouraged to eat Breakfast immediately after rising from bed, to eat at the same time, to give up coffee after three o’clock in the afternoon and dinner not later than seven o’clock in the evening.