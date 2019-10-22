Losses in millions of dollars: wildfire in California threatens celebrity homes
Monday, October 21, wildfire Palisades Fire broke out in Pacific Palisades (CA). Under the threat turned out to be the mansions of celebrities and Hollywood stars such as Adam Levine and Reese Witherspoon. This writes the New York Post.
The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time at the foot of the Palisades Drive and by noon had occupied the area more than 40 acres (16.2 hectares), resulting in about 200 homes were under an evacuation order.
“All the inhabitants of this district were ordered to leave the area, — stated in the message the fire Department of Los Angeles (LAPD). Is associated with a potential risk of fire and amount of smoke that will come with the wind.”
As you move the fire district residents themselves were leaving for their cars, while others tried to extinguish the fire with garden hoses.
The area is home to many celebrities, including Witherspoon, the actress of the TV series “Big little lies”, the Director of the last of the trilogy of “Star wars” Abrams, who bought his home for $6.2 million Ben Affleck and Jennifer garner owned the house until January 2019, and then sold it to Maroon 5 frontman Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for of 31.95 million dollars
“Until now not a single house was damaged by fire. Two people were poisoned by smoke and was taken to hospital”, — told reporters the chief of the LAFD Patrick Butler.
It is expected that more than 300 firefighters overnight fight with fire on the ground and in the air.
Authorities will continue to monitor the weather change.
“The winds in this area are changing,’ said Butler. — Currently our biggest problem — the likelihood of fire.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.