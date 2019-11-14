Lost 10 pounds: the nutritionist told about the secret assumption
A famous singer, “Queen of Russian chanson” Love assumption, which recently told the “FACTS” about the secrets of her beauty, lost 10 pounds.
The singer writes kp.ru says that just stopped eating after six PM. But the work distracted her from thinking about food.
The publication spoke with a nutritionist Elena Solomatina, which confirmed to lose weight “method assumption” can be.
“It’s important to reformat your brain to not think about food. You need to try to redirect their attention to other things. People in love or just caught up in something may not remember the food. Try to invent something interesting”, — said the expert.
But she notes that the refusal to eat after 18:00 is not always valid, because people go to bed at different times. “If at 10 PM, it’s working. But many such refusal causes stress, especially if the person is placed late, and could not sleep because of hunger. Although for some this method works too”, — said the nutritionist.
Recall that the participant “s Tancu with a stars” Lyudmila Barbir lost 5 pounds.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter