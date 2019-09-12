Lost 18 kilograms and invited ex-wife: how Bogomolov preparing for the wedding Sobchak
Russian Director Konstantin Bogomolov, who on 13 September will become husband TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, has lost 18 pounds.
He also invited to his wedding ex-wife Daria Moroz, — told “Komsomolskaya Pravda” a friend of the Director.
“Saw him recently. He is happy, happy. Says he’s lost 18 pounds for the wedding. Eyes glow” — said a friend.
She added that the mantid was waiting for Sobchak will receive a divorce certificate to marry her.
“I’m his ex-wife, actress Dasha Moroz, friends. And until recently, it was strange that Kostya chose Sobchak. But he is now a inspired. Directly sprang” — admired friend of the Director.
She also added that Bogomolov has invited ex-wife to the wedding. “But she told me that, most likely, will not go, but very happy for ex-husband”, — said the woman.
We will remind that earlier Sobchak told how he fell in love with Bogomolov and shared their plans.
