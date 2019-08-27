Lost 25% skin: Florida man fights for life after Contracting flesh-eating bacteria
The words of his wife, after being infected with flesh-eating bacteria her husband in Florida has held three surgeries in which doctors removed about 25 percent of the skin, at the moment assigned to another operation.
When 50-year-old David Ireland from Orlando, Florida, showed the flu-like symptoms, including muscle pain and fever, he did not expect anything serious. However, things turned out life-threatening.
His wife Jody of Irland said that five days later, when her symptoms worsened, her husband complained of severe pain in the groin and leg, so she took him to the emergency room. There, doctors reported that a man infected with flesh-eating bacteria.
“It was unpredictable, she said Fox News. – Here it is fine, and the next moment he’s already sick.”
Since then, as an Irish father of two girls aged seven and five years, was in the hospital, the doctors had to remove more than 25 percent of the skin from his body. The man also had kidney failure.
“I try to be strong for their children. I miss him. I want my husband back,” said the wife of the victim, noting that the man will have to undergo at least one operation.
According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), necrotizing fasciitis that affects David, is a rare bacterial infection that spreads rapidly in the body and can lead to death. Symptoms include fever, dizziness or nausea.
According to the CDC, the bacteria most often enter the body through wounds.
Jody said that, according to doctors, the bacteria got into her husband’s body through an open wound on his leg, and “because he’s a diabetic, the bacteria turned into strep and began to destroy his body.”
According to Jodi, the doctors told her that they admit the possibility that the man will have to amputate hands and feet if he did survive.
Currently, Irland is in critical condition in the intensive care unit of Florida hospital on continuous dialysis and ventilator.
Brother of Irland has created a page on the portal GoFundMe to help the family with unforeseen medical expenses.
