‘Lost a lot of blood’: in Florida, a shark bit a 16-year-old girl near the shore
16-year-old American survived the attack of a small shark while Boogie boarding — swimming on his stomach on the surfboard — on the shore at Florida beach.
Jackie Josaitis said that on the morning of 12 July it was high in the knee-deep water off the coast of Amelia island, when she was attacked by a sea creature, writes the New York Post.
“I felt pain in the jaw, the leg, she said. — I got scared, pulled foot out of the water and asked what it was that bit me”
“I started to run out of water, and when they reached the shore, he looked down and saw an open wound,” added she, pointing to the back of his left leg.
Fortunately, a friend Jackie has just finished training in medical courses and knew what to do. The staff of the resort where she was staying to celebrate the birthday of a friend, also hurried to help.
“She grabbed a towel, wrapped my leg and lifted it, — said Jackie.
The girl added that it was a lot of blood — traces were “across the sand, around the edge of the pool” near the beach.
In the ambulance, Jackie with a smile posed with the medical staff, adding that he felt “a little crazy, because he lost so much blood.”
“I told everybody I’ll be fine! Can I erase this incident from the list that is worth a try,” she recalls with a smile.
The doctors told her that blacktip, or sand tiger shark size from 3 to 4 feet (90-120 cm), probably biting her foot and the heel. Just inches from the wound is the Achilles tendon, the damage which could result in much more serious consequences.
The mother of the victim, Robin Jozaitis was 300 miles (482 km) from the scene. She was astonished at what happened.
“The chances of that are minimal. This is all very amazing,” she said to the press.
It is expected that Jackie make a full recovery. And while friends are having fun, giving her the t-shirt Jaws shark plush and a new Board for Boogie boarding with the words “Nice you are”.