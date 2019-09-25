Lost all her hair and showered teeth: Sobchak was shocked by a Frank recognition (video)
Famous TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak interviewed singer Svetlana Loboda, which she talked about the relationship with Till Lindemann, the persecution in the Ukraine, the scandal with Sergey Lazarev and many other things. They also talked about children. Loboda said that he would like to have more children and sees herself as a mother of a large family. Between women had a heated argument.
Sobchak, who has a son of Plato from Maxim Vitorgan, was shocked by a Frank recognition. She said that after pregnancy feel as the irradiation of radiation — her hair fell out, fell teeth. Xenia admitted that only now brought health through a number of procedures.
Sobchak believes that labor is approaching old age. Pregnancy, according to the presenter, adversely affects a woman’s body. With than disagreed Loboda. “I look younger after childbirth,” she answered.
After this statement Sobchak wanted to start something in the singer.
“Guys, do not believe that this here ****! Everything else she says might be true, but this story about how childbirth is a life-giving impact on women is a complete ****, don’t believe it. I heard that too prior to delivery. I have lost all her hair fell all the teeth, as the man who survived the radiation. I barely come to life” — was shocked by a Frank recognition by the presenter in the YouTube show, “be Careful, Sobchak!”.
But Loboda stood his ground. “Many women after childbirth much better. I’m not rejuvenated, but I began to look. During pregnancy I looks very cool. If I compare the pictures “before” and “after”, I understand that with each pregnancy I all better,” said Loboda.
We will remind, the singer brings the eldest daughter of eve, which gave birth to choreographer Adrey King, and one-year-old Tilde, which father does not call. Loboda is credited with an affair with the lead singer of Ramstein by Till Lindemann. But right, the question whether they have an affair, the singer is not responding.
