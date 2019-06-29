“Lost consciousness momentarily”: Alibasov told how almost became a victim of “the Mole” (video)
Musical producer Bari Alibasov continues to debunk the rumors related to the recent accident. After a surprisingly quick recovery after poisoning the evil tongues suggested that the incident was staged.
“I came out here to the kitchen, looked around for something to drink — it was quite hot. Is “Mole” — a bright bottle — on a window. I drank it. Out of Cologne. Instantly lost consciousness. Exploded head, chest, everything exploded inside. All hissing inside“, — Alibasov has described his feelings in an interview with the Daily Storm.
According to the producer, it saved the phone in his hand. He managed to gain musician Vladimir Politov, and tell them what happened.
Separately Alibasov said that do not drink from a glass from the bottle, and confused fluid because a technical device was in the bright tank.
Recall to refute the rumors about the staged poisoning representatives Alibasov has published an extract from a medical card of the patient. The document confirms that Alibasov spent 13 days in the Institute of emergency care. Sklifosofsky, which had been delivered with burns of the esophagus, oropharynx, and stomach.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter