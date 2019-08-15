Lost for the dream: the man managed to lose one hundred pounds and to find love (amazing…
In the UK resident of the city of Sheffield dropped about a hundred pounds after an unsuccessful visit to her brother. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Mirror.
The publication reports that 42-year-old Ben Mycroft weighed 175 pounds and felt uncomfortable because of his weight. Since childhood, the man led an unhealthy lifestyle: eat fried foods and drink a lot of carbonated beverages. He had difficulty walking even short distances and are sometimes unable to roll over in bed.
In 2012, the man decided to go to meet his brother in China. According to the British, it became for him a real torture on the plane, he had to ask for the extender belt. Due to the extra weight he was not able to climb the Great wall and felt embarrassed when people looked at him with surprise:
“Many of them have never seen people like me who weigh under 200 pounds”, — he said.
Then Mycroft decided to lose weight and went to a special health group. There he met his future girlfriend by the name Karen Parker and I began rapidly losing weight.
“My group for weight loss not only changed my life, she gave me a life I could only dream of” — he said. The man passed on a healthy diet and started Boxing and yoga.
Now Mycroft plans to return to China together with his lover to climb the great wall of China. He also successfully ran his first marathon.
