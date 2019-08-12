Lost her husband and son Natalia Falion and found a true love
Popular singer, soloist of the ensemble “Lapeti batalyon” Natalia Falion, it is hard experiencing the death of her husband and son, met a new love and is happy with her new husband.
Natalia had previously said that less than a year ago, one after the other passed away loved ones — husband, who has long been sick, and 36-year-old son Victor, who had heart problems. The loss of a child is particularly upset by the actress.
Natalia admits that he tried by all means to distract the husband from the disease, to find a meaning of life, but she could not.
“It does not interest him. He, for some reason, I think, no children, no grandchildren, not loved. Perhaps I am to blame. I have always been a leader, perhaps he himself did not realize. We could not understand each other for many years. Very sorry”, — said frankly Natalia Falion in an interview with “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
But with these losses, Natalia learned a major life lesson — if you lose, we will get in return. And the actress received. She soon met a new love and remarried. This man helped her cope with the loss of his son.
“He just loved me as an artist, through television, through the Internet. Gave the bouquet… I’ve never had one — he was always there, left the job on the phone ran. And so slowly, slowly I moved away, smiled and sang. I know that there are people who can tell you all who always support. I have never been in my life, I have not met anybody from the tour, not asked: “doesn’t hurt anything? How you spent your day or your week?“. And now I have a man there”, — said Natalia with a channel “Ukraine”.
The name of the man she loved Natalia Falion and no calls.
It is reported that she was pregnant from her lover.
