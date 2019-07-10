Lost item: a passenger took video of the engine of the plane before emergency landing
Passenger airlines Delta shared a shocking video, which is visible to the breaking part of digitalecamera before he made an emergency landing.
Delta flight 1425 at about 12:48 left the international airport Hartsfield-Jackson in Baltimore. About an hour after the flight, passengers heard a loud rumble, and then in the cabin spread the smoke.
“The plane began to decline slightly, and became hot. I wanted to be the first one to jump,” said the passenger, Avery Porche.
In the video posted on Twitter is seen as a split-off part of the engine continued to rattle, while in the center is the orange light.
The plane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International in North Carolina about 14:27, according to ABC News .
All 148 passengers on Board were safe.
Delta gave the passengers food vouchers for $ 30, while those expecting a transfer to alternative flights. Later, the airline said it replaced the engine and the plane vozobnovit work on Wednesday morning.
Delta Air Lines confirmed that flight landed without incident, and apologized to affected customers.
“The flight crew of Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore took the decision to go to Raleigh, North Carolina, after problems with one of the engines of the aircraft, — says the airline. The plane landed without incident and passengers were put on alternative flights. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience”.