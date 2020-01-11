Lost Luggage or Luggage at an airport: where to go and what to do
The journey – the event is stressful and sometimes very hard if you take into account the delay or postponement of flight, connecting flights and the massive influx of business and leisure travel during a holiday or holidays. It is no secret that people tend to forget a lot of things at checkpoints.
According to estimates by the TSA at checkpoints each month from 90 000 to 100 000 pieces of Luggage, more than a million units a year!
Here is DCA”s TSA Lost and Found Office (Office of lost and found items).
Lost and found items generally stored for 30 days and if they are not claimed, are destroyed or transferred to the state Agency as excess property, TSA or sold as excess property. The money from the sale of all lost and found items are sent to the Ministry of the Treasury and the General Fund used for the payment of the public debt of the United States.
In some places, lost and found items are transferred to the airport at the end of each day.
If you lost something at the checkpoint, TSA or in your checked baggage is missing any items, go to the TSA website.
Here enter the name of the airport, and you will see the available contacts or the online form that will be able to claim your loss.
You can also contact @AskTSA in Facebook and Twitter 365 days a year.
For items left elsewhere in the airport, please contact airport. TSA cooperates with private companies that spetsializiruyutsya reunification of owners and their property.
As for electronics, the passengers should place their contact information on the outside of electronic devices such as laptops, in case the subject is lost. TSA will make every effort to reunite passengers with their belongings.
Memory is unclaimed within 30 days of the electronics will be destroyed, for example, will clean hard disk of a laptop, or completely destroy information to protect personal data.
Passengers can return to the airport to pick up your item, or in writing to allow someone to do this. Goods sent back to the owner at the owner’s expense. To get lost thing, you have to describe it, indicate when it was lost, color, or any information identifying the subject to verify that he is reunited with his rightful owner.
If you wrote the application for loss of Luggage or object, will have to wait until six months before it will be considered.
All allegations are thoroughly investigated, and the final decision about the approval of the claim remains with the TSA. If your application is approved, you will receive a letter and a form to fill in regarding the settlement agreement and / or payment methods. You can check the status of your application at any time.