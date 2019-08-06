Lost wife in poker: the man was allowed to rape his wife in the account of a gambling debt
In India addicted to gambling man after losing gave the victors to rape his wife. This writes The Sun.
The incident occurred in the town of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh in the North of the country.
It is reported that the man was often invited to visit other relative of Aruna and Anil together to drink and play poker.
At some point, to pay igroman there was nothing, and he could think of nothing better than to be used as “bets” his wife.
The partners accepted the offer and, beating the inadequate fellow, with his / her consent raped her.
That, of course, left the house, but agreed to return, believing the tears and entreaties of her husband. However, during her absence, the poker player apparently lost even more, because they brought the poor thing home, but to the same couple of perverts who defiled the victim again.
The victim went to the police, but the guards did not accept her statement. The case was opened only after she came to court.
The newspaper reminds that in India in recent years there have been several high-profile crimes of a sexual nature. One of the most publicized was the gang rape of a student on a bus in new Delhi in 2012. Since then, the number of allegations of violence in the Indian capital reached an average of six a day. In April 2018 in the country introduced the death penalty for the rape of children under the age of 12. The authorities have also increased from 10 to 20 years the maximum sentence in cases in which the victims are under the age of 16 years.
