“Lots of stuff”: Lukashenka made a surprise announcement of higher mathematics
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited on 2 September one of the schools in Minsk and talked with high school students. On the question to name the two or three most sought-after profession in the future, Lukashenko has advised to the young interlocutors “not to bother” about it.
“All professions will be in demand, you see them. Quietly learn in the tenth grade, you will feel your ability to do something. This way and go. Any profession that today you know will be in demand in the future. Profession don’t just disappear instantly. In the end, still do come up with some sort of profession what to do. Remember, you must have the aptitude for it. If not — you can, but it’s hard”, — said the President of Belarus.
According to him, at the time he had finish economic faculty, writes, “the Belarus today”.
“There is a lot of “stuff” was, I now President is removed in the universities, a lot of unnecessary. For example, higher mathematics. We need to understand what it is, but so much to give her… what I later worked in agriculture, in industry, to me it is in this volume did not need. But we still press-fit the person to this higher mathematics. If you are a mathematician, physicist and so on — is necessary. Therefore I insist: it is not necessary to stuff the children in the school for 11 years and all. It is necessary to give the base, so he could decide what to do next. But the best profession is a teacher. Or Manager of a company. If I were not a teacher, not got pedobrazovanie, I would not be President”, — said Lukashenko.
At the same time, the leader of Belarus, it is not necessary to complete College to be successful in life.
“But if you are advanced and in high school can do that, why not. All the specialties are good, and they will be in demand”, — he said.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, speaking to the pupils of this school Lukashenko said that he wanted to start to ride a bike, but changed his mind because of President Vladimir Zelensky.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter