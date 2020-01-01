Lottery green card, immigration to USA and the English language: most popular articles of 2019 on ForumDaily
The first day of the 2020 proposed to remember the departed 2019. All year we talked about the most important events in the United States and at home, cooking tips, and instructions how to move and adapt to life in the United States, interviewed the most interesting representatives of the Russian community.
If you missed something — ForumDaily have prepared a selection of the most popular and interesting articles for the year.
20 free sites for learning English language
For all who are tired of monotonous cramming and confusing grammatical tasks, there are free sites for learning English language. They target different users and are built in different formats. I hope you will find something for themselves.
What to do if you win a green card: 5 steps required
Winning in the Green Card lottery does not mean that you automatically give a residence permit in America. To obtain the coveted immigrant visa in the passport need to go through several stages, during which you can face unpleasant surprises. How to avoid mistakes that can cost you a green card? We offer step-by-step instructions for obtaining a residence permit in USA from ForumDaily.
Doctors in the US managed to defeat cancer fourth stage
American scientist under the new procedure was able to cure breast cancer in women in the last stage, this is stated in a new study published in the journal Nature. Two years ago, the doctors told Judy Perkins from Florida that she had three months to live. Today, her body is no trace of cancer. A team of scientists from the National University cancer in the United States says that this therapy is still experimental, but may eventually become a treatment for all types of cancer.
‘Adventure high-level’: how family of the Donetsk managed to escape to the USA and buy a house in installments
This move 37-year-old Andrew Vlatko from Makiivka calls the venture a high level. In 2015 together with his family he lives in the United States of America.
“In America, no matter who you are, whose you godfather, brother, friend. If you study, work hard, develop – you can achieve anything. I know stories when people over five years could become a millionaire, coming here with a couple of thousand dollars”, — says Andrey.
Immigrat spoke about the new challenges in a foreign country, looking for work, expenses and American medicine, and how the family decided to move across the ocean, settling in a new place and started a new life from scratch.
The DV-2020: citizens of what countries have won the most green cards this year
In August 2019 U.S. Department of State published the official results of the Green Card lottery for the year 2020. The consular center in Kentucky has registered and notified the winners of the lottery, the number of which amounted to approximately 83 884 people. In total, the lottery for the drawing of green cards for 2020 was attended by 14 722 798 people.
A green card gives immigrants the legal right to live, work and study in the United States and eventually become U.S. citizens. Lottery draw green card is one of the easiest ways to legally move to the United States. Every year on this program played out 50 000 immigrant visas, they were distributed among 100,000 winners from all over the world (winners choose more than visas, because many of them after verification do not match the requirements to obtain a green card). The winners in the end, I can immigrate to the United States and receive permanent residence permit and a permanent job in the country.
New rule lottery green cards have created problems for participants
In 2019 in the United States introduced a new rule for filing documents for participation in the lottery green card. Each applicant must indicate the number, series and validity date of your passport. This innovation has puzzled many residents of the former USSR countries, as the cost of the document is often not affordable to the middle class. ForumDaily told how much it cost the citizens of post-Soviet countries and the challenges facing those who planned to participate in the lottery.
How I became an American citizen: the naturalization process from A to z
What is the difference between a US citizen and just an immigrant with a green card? You can vote and you will open the way without a visa to almost any country in the world. Andrew Boychuk said that during the 11 years he had no interest in doing myself an American citizen. But after dinner, Andrew talked to his wife and friends about the pros and cons of citizenship. The next morning he realized that the U.S. citizen will have more pros than cons. Andrew spoke about the process of obtaining American citizenship.
8 Russian words and expressions that sound to Americans like swearing
Why foreigners might be afraid of Santa Claus, and uttered aloud the word “fart” for English-speaking people is not “luck”. For example, Dead morose translates roughly as “dead morose”. Now imagine, both from the point of view of Americans is the situation when the new year holiday, the children suddenly start a chorus to summon this creature. What other word can produce a sudden impression on the American?
Airlines do not want you to know about it: the top 20 secrets
In our days of air travel are very common, and many airlines don’t want you to know something about flying. These secrets can help you be in the know. Why airplanes are asked to turn off smartphones, whether the right of an airline to detain you on Board the aircraft what to do in case of flight cancellation — these and other secrets and life hacks, which you did not rush to tell the staff of airlines, knows ForumDaily.
You can ask at the airport the USA and how to answer questions at the entrance
You gave an American visa. You are happy. Purchased tickets. After hours of flight, the plane landed at the airport of new York JFK. You are excited. In a few minutes you will meet your family or friend. However, the border control officer at the airport may not allow you in the United States and to require you to return home immediately. This often occurs because the officer is not satisfied with your answers to his questions. So, what you need to pay attention when answering the questions of the immigration officer at the airport?