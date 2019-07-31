Lotus Cortina 1965 went “under the hammer” expensive hypercar
In the framework of the recently held Bonhams auction, held at Silverstone, was implemented a unique sedan Lotus Cortina 1965 release.
And typically, these cars sell on average for 22 thousand euros, but this instance with a rich history cost the new owner to 243 thousand euros, which is almost 10 times more expensive.
The uniqueness of a sports car in that it was made by the team of Alan Mann Racing in order to participate in the European Touring Car Championship series.
And was driving a famous race car driver John Whitmore, who was able to win it 8 out of 9 rounds in its class, according to the Tarantas.News. Later the pilot bought this machine and used it until 1995.
About 16 years ago, the car has undergone restoration was replaced body panels and installed new seat custom-made based on the original. And in 2008, 2012 and 2013, Lotus Cortina 1965 year participated in the Festival of speed at Goodwood.