Lotus Evija debuts in Monterey in August
Lotus confirmed that its all-electric hypercar Evija debut on the car Week in Monterey next month.
Representatives from Lotus have confirmed that the car will be shown on Friday, August 16. Auto week in Monterey regularly attracts the most expensive cars on the planet, and Lotus inevitably hopes to get some orders Evija from the many wealthy collectors who attend the automotive week holidays in California.
For the performance Evija meet four of the electric motor, which together give 1973 HP and 1254 Nm of torque. Lotus promises that the hypercar will accelerate to 100 km/h in less than three seconds and to 300 km/h in 9.0 seconds and reaches a maximum speed exceeding 320 km/h.
Not only that, Evija promises to be practically incomparable compared to any other car that is currently in production, it will also have a huge clamping force and can be delivered on the Nurburgring to set a new record for electric road cars.