Lotus Evija: electric hypercar 1000 HP debuts July 16
Company Lotus has finally officially unveiled the name for their completely new hypercar — Evija.
The word pronounced “uh-Vee-ya” and means “alive”.
The most ambitious car in this company’s history will be shown at an exclusive event in Central London on July 16, just a few months after the project was announced.
Earlier it became known that the British company will build a total of 130 instances of the model, and the car has already started to receive orders. It will be built in Norfolk with the other cars.
Evija will be the first brand new production car by Lotus since 2008. Lotus also claims that this will be the first all-electric hypercar.
Judging by the official images, Evija be quite low and wide. Director of Lotus design Russell Carr, who showed a model of Autocar, says that it is similar to the existing Evora — its length is 4.4 meters — but will be located closer to the ground and have a width of almost 2 meters.
The design model uses a large amount of carbon fiber and the cabin has tight proportions and takes the form of drops, familiar from hypercars such as the Ford GT40, which allows for better flowing air flow around it.
Battery is fully located behind the passenger seat, and the drive will be carried out on all four wheels. No other details at the moment, except for the fact that the power plant worked out by the Williams Advanced Engineering.
The head of the Lotus Phil Popham promises to “fully meets” performance level for the target market Evija and that poluchitekonomiyu price. The total capacity of units greater than 1,000 horsepower, and the range will be more than 400 km.