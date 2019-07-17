Lotus introduced the 2000-strong electric hypercar Evija
The British brand has decided to recall its high-profile name and has released impressive even by today’s standards the electric car.
Presented in London Evija coupe — the first model after the transition of the company under the leadership of Geely group.
Moreover, this is the first new Lotus for the last 11 years, when he debuted the Evora sports car: the rest of the time the engineers of the brand have developed only new modifications and special version of already existing models.
Evija — this electric hypercar, developed with the support of experts from Williams Advanced Engineering, which supplied the stuffing for electric cars Formula E.
This model became the most powerful Lotus in history — each wheel is equipped with an electric motor with output of 500 HP and a compact planetary gear, and the total output of the power plant is a record of 2000 HP and 1700 Nm. Motors and inverters supplied by the firm Integral Powertrain Ltd.
Hypercar has retained the traditional brand centralnorthern silhouette, but behind the seats instead of the engine now located heavy traction battery, which also contributes to ideal weight distribution on axes. Li-ion battery with a capacity of 70 kW/h 4 has a radiator for cooling, so the developers promise that the electrical system will withstand 7 minutes of track driving in combat mode to full charge.
The engineers have done a good job on the aerodynamics: the hypercar has no rear view mirrors — instead, a compact camera and screens, and installed rear lifting spoiler, which in addition can change the angle of attack.
The manufacture of Lotus Evija will establish the main plant of the brand in Hotele. You can place the order now: Lotus Evija will cost 1.7 million pounds. It is planned to produce 130 copies, but the first customers who ordered cars will be delivered only in 2020.
But Evija should mark the beginning of a new era for the company Lotus: after a crazy hypercar promised a new “mass” of the model.