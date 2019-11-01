Lotus unveiled a new racing bike for the Olympic games
A unique bike was developed for team UK.
Lotus Engineering, a consulting company in the automotive industry and industrial design of the British brand of car, marked his return with a sleek and lightweight bike with a new fork, bearing seats and steering wheel. Developed in conjunction with British Cycling component manufacturer Hope Technology, this model is designed to help team GB Cycling medals at the Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020.
For Lotus, the bike represents a return to Cycling after a 25 year hiatus. It is also a tribute to the Lotus Type 108 Bicycle on which Chris Boardman won the gold medal at the Olympic games in Barcelona in 1992 and won the Tour de France in 1994.
Details about technology or the technical characteristics of the bike were not disclosed, except that the design is Hope made of high modulus composites with the fabric created in the UK. Lotus was responsible for a unique plug and seat. No wonder the bike has been through many trials in the wind tunnel, and testing to maximize strength while minimizing weight.
A large part of the design and development was made after the Olympic games in 2016, when the UCI amended the rules governing the development of bicycles. Lotus and Hope was supported by the British engineering firm Renishaw.
The design of the bike must be approved by the UCI and by the end of this year, the racing team of great Britain in Cycling at the world Cup of Cycling UCI Tissot 2019-2020 will sorevnovatsya on the new transport to be eligible for participation in the Olympic games 2020 in Tokyo.