Loud sensation has completed the final of the US Open in women (video)
Bianca Andreescu
In the final in new York the final season of the tournament “Grand slam” – US Open in the finals of the women’s singles was found American Serena Williams (No. 8 WTA) and the canadian Bianca Andreescu (No. 15 WTA).
The match ended with a sensational victory 19-year-old Bianchi 6:3, 7:5.
Before the final, Serena lost only three games on his serve in six matches and one final – twice, as many as six.
For 37-year-old former first racket of the world it was the tenth career final match in the American major (six wins).
In turn, Andreescu first played in the main draw of the US Open.
In the beginning of the year Andreescu took the 152-th position in the world rankings, as of Monday she will enter the Top 5, and will be the fourth in the title race, the results of which will be determined eight best players of the season, which will play at the Final tournament in Shenzhen.
We will remind, a year ago Williams Jr. also lost the final match of the US Open.
Then American lost to 20-year-old, at that time, the Japanese Naomi Osaka 6:2, 6:4.