Louis Vuitton buys “Milan” for € 1 billion
September 17, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The CEO of Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, Bernard Arnault expressed their willingness to become the new owner of “Milan”, informs “Sport-Express”, referring to ilmessaggero.it.
The Frenchman is willing to pay for a club of 1 billion euros, said the newspaper.
Now they are owned by a us investment Fund, Elliott Management.
The deal could take place in the spring of 2020.
Arno takes the third place in the list of the richest people in the world. His fortune is estimated at 94.6 billion.
Milan occupies the sixth place in the standings Serie A.