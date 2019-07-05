Lourdes Leon wore an outfit that wouldn’t have dared even in his youth her mother Madonna
Many stars are not always successful, look at shots taken by the paparazzi. Recently the subject of discussion was Lourdes Leon, 22-year-old daughter of Madonna.
World singer Madonna used to surprise fans not only for its concerts, but also shocking images. Star skillfully chooses the dresses on your figure, can not be said about her 22-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon.
Recently paparazzi caught Lourdes in the outfit that unsuccessfully was sitting on it. Despite the fact that the girl has a great figure, the outfit emphasized her shortcomings. Mini leopard-print crop top with thin spaghetti straps looked ridiculous and a bit defiant.
The rising star was spotted on the streets of SOHO when the purchase was made. The girl has repeatedly forced the public to discuss her outfit, appearing with unshaven armpits, in a translucent dress, almost exposing her Breasts. And how do you outfit Leon?