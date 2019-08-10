Love and hate in the poems and pictures of laughing at the Constitution of the Russian Federation for children

Russia released the “Constitution of the Russian Federation in poems and pictures for children”, it immediately caused a heated discussion and jokes in social networks.

This publication reports the BBC.

According to reports of officials, the study of the Constitution plans to introduce special lessons in schools to children in Russia “understand the role of the citizen in the state.”

“We have formed the text so that children feel comfortable to get acquainted with the basic values of the Russian state and society, fundamental rights and freedoms,” explained one of the authors — Vice-President of the Russian Fund “strategy for the future” Anton Semikin.

In particular, one of the child articles of the Constitution is (here clearly visible the increased militarization of Russian society):

Or here is article 31 (here, an outright lie, given the events of recent years):

Also there is a funny mention of Ukraine, which in General repeat the theses of Kremlin propaganda.

Well-known bloggers and artists ridiculed the book — and a weak style of writing poetry, and design, and the very idea of it.

