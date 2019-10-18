Love and loved: Svetlana Loboda intrigued in recognition of your birthday

Popular singer Svetlana Loboda, who celebrated his 37th birthday with Till Lindemann and friends, was intrigued by the composition. The star published in Instagram a new photo, and said that absolutely happy. Svetlana admitted that now she is in love and feels the same. She dreams that these feelings never ends.

“Today I woke up completely happy. I love and loved and may it never ends!!! Thank you” — wrote Loboda.

However, the name of his beloved Loboda no calls. Even in an interview with Ksenia Sobchak, she has gone from a direct answer, saying only about Lindemann that “he — Oh*enny”.

Also “FACTS” wrote, Loboda showed a wedding photo of parents and congratulated them on their wedding anniversary.

